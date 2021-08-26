Amid public backlash, plans for two new subdivisions in Blount County have been temporarily delayed.
The Blount County Planning Commission late Thursday was poised to vote on preliminary plans for a 190-lot development off Old Niles Ferry Road and a 224-lot development off Best Road. But plans for the proposals drew a sizeable crowd to a typically quiet meeting — most made up of concerned citizens who live in those areas.
As soon as the meeting was called to order, Planning Commission Chairman Ed Stucky announced that the development near Best Road would be removed from the agenda, agitating many in the crowd and immediately setting the mood for the contentious meeting.
“Excuse me! We have a whole group here for that and we’d like to know why it was removed!,” one man shouted from the audience.
“The owner gave us a formal letter, requesting that we remove it from the agenda tonight,” Stucky explained. “The letter did not state a reason, it just requested that we remove it. We do not have to have a reason for removal when requested by the owner.”
Despite one controversial item being completely removed from the agenda, tensions quickly escalated during the public comments portion of the meeting as, one by one, 18 people approached the podium to express concerns over the proposed 190-lot Pate Farms subdivision off Old Niles Ferry Road.
“I drove around and looked at some of these other subdivisions that have been built and it breaks my heart,” said Robin Burchfield, who identified as a teacher and longtime Blount County resident. “I hate to say it but it’s one of the ugliest sights I’ve ever seen. I hate to see our county come to this. This is a gorgeous county; that’s what we’re known for. And we are losing every inch of it.”
Burchfield’s concerns — which also included choked roads, crowded suburbs, and poor planning — were shared by many in the audience. Several citizens expressed fears that Blount County is outgrowing itself and, in doing so, losing a way of life that many in the community hold dear.
“Since we bought our house 15 years ago, I’ve seen the growth and the development that’s taken place here in Maryville. And it alarms me and shocks me. It makes me very dispirited,” said Lee Zimmerman, a freelance journalist who often works for The Daily Times. “I came here from Florida. And if any of you all have any doubts as to what this overgrowth and this rapid development can do, just take a vacation to Florida.”
“I don’t think that bringing people in or building more and more and houses is going to be good for the community,” Jessica Travieso said. “It should stay small, it should stay beautiful.”
After nearly an hour of public comments, the commission attempted to move forward with the agenda. However, members of the audience, unsatisfied with how the situation was being handled, began to question the commission, the plans for the development and the entire process from zoning to legislation.
The growing unrest in the audience boiled over, ending with a large portion of the group — and Commissioner Steve Mikels — walking out of the meeting.
But as the meeting progressed, even the commission itself seemed unable to come to a decision regarding the subdivision. Commissioners grilled Blount County Building Director Thomas Lloyd and Senior Planner Doug Hancock over specifics of the proposed development, only to find more questions than answers.
The evening’s drama ended on a cliffhanger when the commission made the rare decision to “table” the Pate Farms plan for further discussion without moving it to the agenda for next month’s meeting.
“We’re going to have to talk to the county attorney and figure out how to handle this,” Lloyd said. “That’s not a typical thing for them; they don’t normally table. They normally deny without prejudice, which clears the item off the books. So we’re going to have to consult with the county attorney to figure out where this is going.”
That could prove costly for those hoping to see an official vote on this project. Tennessee state law dictates that if a proposal is tabled for more than 60 days, it is approved, whether the commission votes on it or not.
