Artists captured familiar scenes of downtown Maryville on a rainy Saturday morning, Oct. 1, painting images of businesses on Broadway Avenue, the Blount County Courthouse, Pistol Creek, the greenway trail and more in just a couple of hours for a Plein Air in the Smokies Quick Draw Art Festival.
By 11:30 a.m. the completed artwork was framed and standing on easels in front of the amphitheater at Jack Greene Park, for ready for judging and for sale, as part of a weeklong fundraiser for the Friends of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“Unbelievable,” Charles “Chuck” Finley of Maryville exclaimed when he saw that his artwork already had sold shortly before the judging began. He almost didn’t make it to the event and barely finished in time.
“I grew up drawing, which all children do, but I just never stopped,” Finley said, explaining that he took up painting seriously about two years ago when he was laid off from his job. His first paid work was a home portrait, and that’s primarily the work he does now.
Saturday was Finley’s first “plein air” — outdoor painting — event, and he was running late and not prepared for the rain. While this was his fourth attempt at painting the courthouse, usually he works in a studio. “That painting literally came together in the last 10 minutes,” he said, taking a deep breath.
Finley didn’t place in the judging, but with the sale of his painting, he said, “I’m far from making it (as an artist), but it feels like the first step toward that.”
Finley’s painting was part of the event open to any artist 14 or older, and the other division featured works by nationally known artists who have been painting throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park over the past week as part of the “plein air” fundraiser, which finished with a gala Saturday night, Oct. 1. For the quick draw event the open category artists judged the featured painters and vice versa.
Maryville High School student Noah Snead participated because of encouragement from his art teacher, Raquel Roy. While he finished in plenty of time Jenny Snead said she was beginning to panic about completing her painting. “The first hour it was raining, and it was hard to get the paint to stick to the canvas,” she said.
Two of Julie Roberts’ teachers were part of the event, and she came in from Atlanta to participate. “The people you’re painting with are a little intimidating,” said Roberts, who has been painting for 14 years.
Two of the featured artists showed up for judging but opted not to paint that morning. Beverly Ford Evans said she prefers not to paint in the rain, although she did when they went to Scotland and it rained for 10 days.
Roger Dale Brown noted the stress of the quick draw event, with just two hours to complete the work. As artists, he explained, “we spend a lot of time just absorbing what we see.”
“I admire the ones that do it,” Evans said. “I don’t test well on timed tests.”
She had another challenge this week, during which they painted historic cabins in the Smokies. “A bear ate all my paint,” she said.
Such are the hazards of paining outdoors. Brown recalled, “I’ve had a cow come and lick my canvas dry.”
For Saturday’s event the artists had to work within a specific area of downtown Maryville, and as Brown noted, “Every artist can stand in front of the same scene and it will be totally different.”
Karen Philpott of Franklin, Tennessee, took first place in the open division, and part of her prize is being invited as a featured artist in the 2023 Plein Air in the Smokies event. “I can’t wait,” she said, “I’m pinching myself.”
“What a beautiful way to take in this amazing landscape that we all live in,” she said of the event. “These paintings represent a moment in time through an artist’s eyes that will last forever. These paintings leave a legacy.”
“They’re a beautiful snapshot of a day that won’t come again,” Philpott said.
