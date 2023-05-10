Artist Greg Barnes of North Carolina works scene in Jack Greene Park during Saturday’s, Oct. 1, Plein Air in the Smokies Quick Draw Art Festival, part of a weeklong fundraiser for the Friends of the Smokies.
Maryville greenway trails were home to local and visiting painters competing in the Plein Air in the Smokies Quick Draw Art Festival Saturday morning, Oct. 1. The artists had just two hours to complete a painting within a set area of downtown Maryville.
Friends of the Smokies announced the 20 nationally-acclaimed artists selected to participate in the 2023 Plein Air Smokies art competition and sale. The outdoor event will spread artists through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30, ending with two opportunities for people to purchase finished pieces.
The artists are Marc Anderson, Suzie Baker, John Caggiano, Henry Coe, Vlad Duchev, John Eiseman, Bill Farnsworth, Martin Geiger, John Guernsey, Charlie Hunter, Shelby Keefe, Christine Lashley, Chuck Marshall, Charles Newman, Kathie Odom, Karen Philpott, Richard Sneary, Richie Vios, Stephen Wysocki and Jing Zhao.
Similar to last year, artists will be stationed at different locations throughout the national park each morning and afternoon painting ‘en plein air’ — the practice of painting outdoors.
“This event celebrates the longstanding tradition of artists capturing and sharing the beauty of the Smokies in a way that meaningfully connects people to this special place,” Dana Soehn, president and CEO of Friends of the Smokies, said in the release.
Paintings will be available for purchase during the ticketed Collector’s Soiree on Sept. 29 and public sale on Sept. 30. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Smokies, an official nonprofit partner of GSMNP, to support the park’s preservation and maintenance efforts.
Artist Marc Hanson will judge this year’s competition. Hanson has won awards for his plein air works, among others. Since the early 1980s, he has shown his work in galleries and museums worldwide, and he currently teaches landscape-painting workshops around the country.
New this year, students selected by two area schools will participate in the event. Middle and high school students will work on their own pieces in the national park with instruction and technique given by the plein air artists.
More about the artists and event can be found at PleinAirSmokies.org, which will be updated with details as they become available.
