A 19-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged with drug-related offenses after deputies noticing a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a 2007 Ford Taurus during a traffic stop on Thursday evening.
Stoney Daven Bedsole, 19, Sarasota, Florida, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff Office deputies at 11:48 p.m., Feb. 20, and charged with possession of a Schedule VI substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
BCSO deputies pulled a black sedan car on Middlesettlements Road in Maryville over after noticing it had a cracked left rear tail light, according to BCSO’s incident report. There were four people in the car including a female juvenile in the passenger seat.
Deputies noticed Bedsole had a backpack between his legs in the floor, and when the occupants were asked to exit the vehicle, Bedsole left the bag in the back seat. Deputies searched the car and bag. Deputies found a smaller black bag in the backpack. In the smaller bag, law enforcement officers found 10 grams of suspected marijuana, two grinders, five grams of medicinal marijuana edibles, two jars containing suspected concentrated THC oils, numerous clear baggies, a large glass bong and $600 in cash separated in $100 increments.
Bedsole told deputies the items did not belong to him, according to the incident report. However, in the same bag they also found travel toiletries and a black magnet label with that read his name “$toney.” Bedsole had told deputies he was on vacation. Deputies determined that the items were likely being used for the resale/delivery of the substances. Following the vehicle search deputies arrested Bedsole and searched his person, and found $4,100 on in cash on him. Bedsole was being held on bonds totaling $40,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court. The three passengers were released, and the driver was given a verbal warning for a broken tail light.
