A registered sex offender living in Maryville was booked into the Blount County jail on Monday after he allegedly had overnight visits with minors.
James Andrew Powers, 44, Reservoir Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:20 a.m. June 14 and charged with violating the sex offender registry. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing today in Blount County General Sessions Court.
James Andrew Powers was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing today.
An incident report states a deputy and investigator received information that Powers “had several overnight visits with minor children.” After reviewing interviews in which the children said they had stayed at “Andy’s house” several times, police wrote and served a warrant for Powers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.