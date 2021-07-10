Charges aren’t expected to be filed against an 86-year-old man who accidentally drove into Little Caesars in Maryville on Friday, injuring two people, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said.
“We don’t anticipate any charges at this time,” Crisp said.
The crash occurred around 7:06 p.m. when the Maryville man was trying to park outside the building and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, driving through a wall at the business’ front door area, Crisp said. An 83-year-old woman was his passenger.
Two people inside the pizzeria were transported to Blount Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Crisp said. Law enforcement hasn’t publicly identified the driver, his passenger or the two people injured.
At least four Maryville Fire Department vehicles, three Maryville Police units and two American Medical Response ambulances responded to Little Caesars, located at 1741 W. Broadway Ave.
Several Little Caesars employees waited outside as emergency responders worked the scene, and some spoke with police regarding what occurred. Some residents at the nearby Food City watched and snapped photos, and multiple Facebook users posted about the incident on community group sites.
