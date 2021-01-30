An Alcoa police dog emerged mostly unscathed after an alleged drunk driver rammed his pickup truck into a police cruiser, the Blount County K-9 Association says in a Facebook post.
Kodi, a Belgian Malinois with the Alcoa Police Department, was inside the cruiser while his handler was outside helping a citizen with a flat tire around 2 a.m. Jan. 24, the post states.
Kodi received only minor abrasions on his stomach, according to the K-9 Association, which is made up of handlers from all local law enforcement agencies.
The driver, Juan Gabriel Sut-Lucas, 23, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, open container of alcoholic beverage and three counts of aggravated assault.
He was released on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states Kodi’s handler, an APD officer, was standing to the right of his cruiser on the shoulder of Pellissippi Parkway, speaking to a woman about her flat tire.
His police cruiser was parked in the “slow lane” with its emergency lights on.
The officer saw a Chevrolet Silverado truck, driven by Sut-Lucas, heading toward them “at a high rate of speed” on the shoulder, the report states. The officer “bear-hugged” the woman and dove toward the ditch to avoid the truck.
The truck smashed into the officer’s cruiser, “causing extreme disabling damage” to it, struck the woman’s vehicle, which had another person inside, and finally collided with a large automated construction sign. Both the sign and truck ended up 35-40 yards away.
A strong smell of alcohol was coming from Sut-Lucas, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, the report states, but field sobriety tests were not given to Sut-Lucas due to the impact of the multiple vehicle crashes.
Sut-Lucas was cleared by American Medical Response personnel and declined further medical treatment. In his truck, law enforcement found several open bottles of Corona beer, and Sut-Lucas admitted to drinking beer, the report states.
Sut-Lucas also couldn’t provide a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance, the report states. He was taken to Blount County jail, and his blood later was drawn at Blount Memorial Hospital.
“K-9 Kodi would like to remind everyone to not drink and drive!” the K-9 Association post states. “Also, please remember to move over when passing an emergency vehicle on the side of the roadway!”
Kodi began serving with APD on May 2, 2016.
