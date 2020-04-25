Maryville Police officers have identified the man who was allegedly intoxicated and responsible for firing shots into the ground and into the air on Thursday evening at a residence on Jefferson Avenue near Rule Street.
Police arrested Paul Jason Paris, 34, Jefferson Avenue, Maryville, at 7:33 p.m. Thursday, April 23, and charged him with reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun while under the influence.
Police received a call at 5:29 p.m. Thursday that gun shots had been fired in the area, the incident report states.
“Upon arrival a male was heard yelling, ‘I will shoot (expletives) in the head,’” according to the report. The man’s wife told police “that Mr. Paris had many high-powered weapons, and he had made many threats to harm law enforcement and people in the area. Mrs. Paris stated Mr. Paris had been drinking today.”
Police surrounded the perimeter of the home and evacuated the two neighboring homes.
Police Chief Tony Crisp said on Thursday evening the department’s special weapons and tactics team was called to the scene.
“We activated the SWAT team in case we had to make a forcible entry,” Crisp said as police were leaving the area. “We called our hostage negotiators out.”
Police had negotiated with Paris for 45 minutes before he came out unarmed and was then arrested. No one was injured during the incident.
Paris was released at 8:52 p.m. April 24 on bonds totaling $7,000 pending hearings at 9 a.m. April 28 and 1:30 p.m. April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
