Police have identified the 31-year-old male patient who died Friday after jumping from the fifth-floor fire escape on the north side of Blount Memorial Hospital.
William Houston Rawls, Self Hollow Road, Rockford, was pronounced dead after he was treated by hospital staff, but his injuries were too severe to overcome, Maryville Police Department Chief Tony Crisp said. The incident happened at approximately 10:10 a.m. Friday, May 1.
On Friday afternoon, Crisp said the incident appeared to be a suicide.
The Tennessee Statewide Crisis Hotline phone number is 1-855-CRISIS-1 or 1-855-274-7471, and the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.