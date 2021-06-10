Law enforcement on Wednesday identified the name and charges of a man who allegedly led police on a chase Tuesday down Alcoa Highway.
Randall Eugene Seaton, 59, Greeneville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:48 p.m. June 9 and charged with felony evading arrest, two counts of reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license and theft between $2,500 and $10,000.
He was being held on bonds totaling $38,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy saw an allegedly stolen Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by Seaton, traveling on Alcoa Highway. The deputy tried to pull Seaton over, but he kept driving, the report states.
During the ensuing chase, the deputy tried twice to stop Seaton by using a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver, but failed. Both the Alcoa and Maryville police departments took part in the pursuit, which spanned numerous roads across Alcoa and Maryville, at different times.
At one point in the chase, Seaton allegedly nearly hit another deputy’s vehicle head-on. The deputy was parked on Oakdale Street, and Seaton merged into the deputy’s lane and drove toward him, but “yanked it back into his lane at the last possible moment,” the report states.
“He appeared to possibly be trying to scare me,” the deputy wrote in the report.
The chase also went through a construction area at Mount Tabor Road.
Near Bolinger Road in Maryville, Seaton tried to drive through a yard separating houses and slid down a hill, hitting a tree, the report states. Police then detained Seaton and his 29-year-old female passenger.
Seaton told police he borrowed the vehicle from a friend but didn’t return it, that he shouldn’t have fled police and he “knew better,” the report states. He was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the incident.
The passenger told police she had only known Seaton a few days and he picked her up after she asked him for a ride. When Seaton began fleeing police, she asked him multiple times to stop so she could exit the vehicle, but he wouldn’t, the report states.
She wasn’t charged, declined medical treatment and was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.