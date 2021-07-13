A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail on high bond Monday evening after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into that of a woman he allegedly strangled weeks earlier.
Derrick Lamar Kellogg, 50, Sunset Ridge Court, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:06 p.m. July 12 and charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, vandalism, evading arrest and violating an order of protection and domestic violence bail bond restrictions, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant.
He was being held on bonds totaling $600,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer responded at approximately 4:52 p.m. to a disturbance at Blount Memorial Hospital’s Wellness Center at Springbrook, 220 Associates Blvd., Alcoa, after a 45-year-old woman told police that Kellogg rammed her vehicle in trying to block her in.
The woman told police there was an active order of protection for Kellogg on a previous aggravated domestic assault charge, the report states.
The officer arrived at the East Edison Street area in an attempt to locate Kellogg and saw a vehicle matching the given description. When the officer turned around and tried to catch up to the vehicle, though, its driver sped up and turned left into a construction area, the report states.
Kellogg exited the vehicle and ran into the wood-line toward the Greenbelt area, even as the officer yelled for him to stop, the report states. Patrol units arrived and set up a perimeter, and a BCSO deputy responded with his K-9 partner to help track Kellogg.
Shortly afterward, law enforcement found Kellogg in a briar patch, the report states; at least one officer pointed their gun at Kellogg while he was being handcuffed.
After being handcuffed, Kellogg complained that he couldn’t breathe “in which we attempted to give a good location for other units to respond and assist getting Mr. Kellogg out of the woods,” the report states. American Medical Response and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to evaluate Kellogg, and he denied further medical treatment, the report states.
Kellogg previously was arrested June 23 after he allegedly strangled the same woman during an argument.
An incident report states the woman told deputies Kellogg strangled her with his hands “to the point of cutting off her airway” and also slammed her against the wall and took her phone, not allowing her to communicate with anyone.
Kellogg denied assaulting the woman, who had fresh scratches on her upper back, plus marks on her neck consistent with strangulation, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.