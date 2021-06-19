A Maryville woman was booked into the Blount County jail on Thursday after she allegedly led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, then was noncompliant and lit a cigarette while deputies had guns drawn on her.
Angela Ann Hill, 36, Butler Mill Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:03 p.m. June 17 and charged with theft of property, criminal simulation, driving under the influence, evading arrest and two counts of identity theft. She was being held on bonds totaling $21,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Some of Hill’s charges stemmed from outstanding warrants, an incident report states.
The report states a deputy responded to the area of Friendsville Market, 108 Endsley Quarry Lane, Friendsville, after police received a call about a woman driving recklessly on West Lamar Alexander Parkway.
The caller said the woman appeared to be nodding off while driving before stopping at the market and raising her vehicle’s hood. Police also received information that the woman appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
The deputy watched the woman, Hill, drop the hood and drive off while talking on her cellphone, the report states. She drove erratically, not staying in her lane, and when the deputy tried to pull her over, she didn’t stop, the report states.
Deputies pursued Hill for a mile, and she allegedly didn’t stop despite deputies’ attempts to get her to do so. As Hill tried to turn left onto a narrow access road to West Hill Avenue and into the reporting deputy’s way, he used a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to stop her, the report states.
“Upon making contact with Ms. Hill’s vehicle and causing it to stop, she looked directly at me with a surprised look on her face as if she had been completely incoherent the entire time,” the deputy wrote in the report.
Deputies approached Hill’s vehicle with their firearms drawn, but she lit a cigarette, the report states. She allegedly “still appeared to be unaware of the situation at hand,” and was noncompliant, but eventually raised her hands above her head as instructed.
Hill had to climb out of her vehicle’s window, with assistance, since the deputy’s vehicle was pinned against her driver’s side door. When she allegedly still didn’t comply with deputies’ commands, she was forced to the ground and taken into custody.
Hill allegedly told deputies she hadn’t taken any medication, but didn’t answer when asked if she took drugs. She also performed poorly on sobriety tests, the report states.
