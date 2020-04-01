Blount County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who evaded them by running into the Tennessee River on Saturday.
BCSO said in a statement Wednesday, April 1, they were still searching for Jordan Blake Wallace, 22, Parks Ferry Road, Friendsville, who allegedly refused to stop during a 2 a.m. pursuit that began on U.S. Highway 321.
The pursuit lasted until Wallace, driving a truck, reached Parks Ferry Road, then turned into the Parks Ferry boat launch. He jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran into Fort Loudoun Lake.
Deputies went into the water but were unable to retrieve Wallace.
The Blount County Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response Team searched for him all Saturday, the statement said.
The Sheriff’s Office also is using a drone to search for Wallace.
Investigators are continuing to follow leads after receiving information that Wallace may be alive and evading law enforcement, the statement said.
Residents who have information on Wallace's whereabouts are asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office investigations unit during normal business hours at 865-273-5001.
