Two people died early Thursday after their vehicle went airborne and struck a tree near Hopewell Road, and law enforcement suspects drugs were involved.
Brandon L. Payne, 29, and Amanda M. Pack, 30, both of Knoxville, were pronounced dead by American Medical Response personnel, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong said Thursday in a Facebook post.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., a BCSO deputy patrolling Morganton Road was negotiating a curve when a Nissan Versa traveling in the opposite direction almost struck his vehicle head-on, Berrong said in the post.
The deputy turned around to stop the vehicle, which was “traveling at a high rate of speed and the lights were on bright,” but it was already out of his sight. With his police lights on, the deputy tried to catch up to the vehicle for approximately five miles, but couldn’t.
As the vehicle crossed railroad tracks near Hopewell Road, it went airborne and struck a tree in a residence’s yard on the right side of the road. Upon arriving, deputies tried to render aid to Payne and Pack.
Both BCSO and the Maryville Police Department are investigating the incident. BCSO requested MPD’s Crash Team investigate the accident on its behalf, MPD Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times.
Law enforcement suspects that drugs were involved in the accident, Crisp said, but not alcohol. Blood was taken from both of the deceased and toxicology results are pending.
“Our investigation is still ongoing,” Crisp said. “We did the preliminary report. We do our standard thing. We’ve done some toxicology ... just doing our due diligence for the investigation of it.”
Blount County already has seen multiple fatal wrecks this year.
Alyssa Marie Handley, 32, of Townsend, died March 8 after her vehicle hit a chain-link fence, then collided with a utility pole in the Russell Road area in Rockford. About two months earlier, on Jan. 27, well-known Alcoa musician Jeff Livingston, 53, died in a two-vehicle accident on Alcoa Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.