More than a dozen politicians, business leaders and local officials had something to say about the recruitment of Smith & Wesson to Blount County. Here they are in their own words:
“Our pro-business reputation, skilled workforce, and commitment to the Second Amendment make Tennessee an ideal location for firearms manufacturing. We welcome Smith & Wesson to The Volunteer State and are proud this U.S.-based brand has chosen to relocate from Massachusetts. Thanks for your significant investment in Blount County and for creating 750 new jobs.”
“Tennessee is known by the brands that call our state home, and Smith & Wesson adds an enormous boost to our portfolio. We know that Smith & Wesson could have chosen anywhere in the world to relocate its operations and headquarters, and the fact they chose Tennessee underscores our state’s business-friendly environment and highly skilled workforce. The magnitude of this project will have a lasting impact on our state for years to come and we appreciate the company for its significant investment in East Tennessee.”
“The strong support we have received from the state of Tennessee and the entire leadership of Blount County throughout this process, combined with the quality of life, outdoor lifestyle and low cost of living in the greater Knoxville area has left no doubt that Tennessee is the ideal location for Smith & Wesson’s new headquarters. We would like to specifically thank Governor Lee for his decisive contributions, and the entire state legislature for their unwavering support of the 2nd Amendment and for creating a welcoming, business friendly environment.”
“We are eager to have Smith & Wesson, the premier provider of firearms for law enforcement and the military, come to East Tennessee. Their long-standing American heritage, along with their commitment to adding to the economy, makes this a win for the county. A huge ‘thank you’ also goes to our county commissioners for designating our community as a sanctuary county of the Second Amendment.”
“The collaborative efforts between the Blount Partnership, the state of Tennessee, Blount County and the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, and many others have added another solid company in Smith & Wesson to our already bustling economy. Relocating their headquarters to our area will provide great jobs for generations to come. We welcome their leadership and their families to our community, knowing they have found a new home.”
“We are extremely excited about Smith & Wesson announcing its plans to move to Blount County. The company, their management philosophy, and employees are a great match for our area. The state of Tennessee, the Blount Partnership and the entire recruitment team are to be commended for doing an outstanding job working with Smith & Wesson ownership to create outstanding employment opportunities for our community.”
“Attracting and retaining good companies with above average wages is something the Blount Partnership and the Tennessee Department of Economic Development actively strive for when recruiting new businesses to the area. Smith & Wesson’s headquarters continue to raise the profile of our community as the best place for business. Welcome to Blount County.”
“TVA and city of Alcoa Utilities congratulate Smith & Wesson on its decision to establish operations and create hundreds of job opportunities in Blount County. Helping to support job creation and investment is fundamental to TVA’s mission, and we are proud to partner with Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Blount Partnership, East Tennessee Economic Development Agency and the city of Alcoa to further that mission and support economic growth in the Valley.”
“We are excited that Smith & Wesson has chosen to call Blount County home, and I thank them for relocating their headquarters in Maryville. Tennessee offers the best business climate in the nation. Our low taxes, high quality of life, and top-notch workforce create an environment where companies can flourish. I congratulate Smith & Wesson as well as our local officials, Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe, and all who helped secure these jobs. I look forward to continuing to partner with them in our efforts to bring new and better paying jobs to Tennesseans.”
“Smith & Wesson is a world-class manufacturer, and Tennessee is a natural fit for this growing industry. I’m delighted they have chosen to do business in our state, and I appreciate this significant commitment to Maryville. The hard-working people of Blount County are excited to welcome our newest employer to our friendly community.”
“This was a tremendous effort by our state and local economic development leaders, and I congratulate them on this win for Blount County and East Tennessee. The 750 new jobs created by this relocation to Maryville will create many wonderful opportunities. I wish Smith & Wesson success in our community for many years to come.”
“Smith & Wesson coming to East Tennessee is one the biggest developments for our economy in my lifetime. Our region offers terrific resources for businesses, but our most attractive asset is our hard-working and talented people. East Tennessee’s dedicated workforce is the best for helping Smith & Wesson continue to be one of the top companies in its industry. I’m looking forward to the high-quality jobs and economic activity Smith & Wesson will create in our area.”
“Welcome to Tennessee, Smith & Wesson! We appreciate your significant investment in Maryville and look forward to partnering with you to expand our state’s economic development and exceptionally skilled workforce.”
“Another successful company moving its operations to the great state of Tennessee! (Smith & Wesson’s) relocation further corroborates our state’s pro-business, pro-worker climate. Looking forward to seeing the transformative impact this investment has on Maryville and beyond.”
