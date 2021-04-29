Blount County’s sole driver services center soon will migrate from Maryville to Alcoa.
Leaders with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security confirmed what a sign at New Midland Plaza is announcing in big, bold letters: The new license branch location is set to move soon.
The building at 318 Home Ave. was built in the 1990s according to state property data, but it’s become too small for local traffic. TDSHS officials said residential growth is what pushed the move.
“Due to a population increase in Blount County, the Maryville Driver Services Center on Home Avenue isn’t as efficient in building space (or) parking as we would like it to be,” DSHS Communications Director Wesley Moster emailed The Daily Times on Thursday.
“Our department recently signed off on the floor plans with the landlord for the new location and looks forward to moving.”
TDSHS data shows Blount’s license branch served 32,387 drivers since April 20, 2020, with an average monthly service time of 7 minutes, 28 seconds per individual and an average monthly wait time of 28 minutes, 20 seconds.
Wait times spiked in July and June 2020, while service times remained around 7 minutes.
However, since January 2021, service times for individuals never dropped below 8 minutes, 30 seconds.
The license branch’s new address will be 244 S. Calderwood St., right next to Subs & Such.
Moster did not give a specific timeframe for the move but said the office would set up shop at New Midland Plaza “in the coming months.”
Parking at the Home Avenue location is limited to about 30 spaces. New Midland Plaza locations shared more than 100 spaces within at least 250 feet of the new license branch.
News of the relocation comes within weeks of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s announcement that a full enforcement date for the REAL ID will be delayed until May 3, 2023.
Before COVID-19, U.S. citizens 18 and older would have been required to have a REAL ID license or identification card by Oct. 1, 2020, if they wanted to use commercial airlines for state-to-state travel.
According to an April 27 release from DHS, 43% of Americans currently have REAL IDs. According to TDSHS data, 10,557 Blount residents currently had REAL IDs at the end of 2019.
