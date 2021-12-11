Generations of families have passed through the doors of Blount County’s Porter Elementary, and though the entrance recently changed, the school celebrates its history.
At an open house Thursday, Dec. 9, social studies teacher Stacie Clark led a role-playing presentation of a one-room schoolhouse before giving a brief history of Porter.
While Clark is in her 24th year teaching at Porter, she’s quick to acknowledge others who have contributed to documenting the school’s rich history, such as longtime teacher Roy Heck, former custodian Shawn Harrison and her husband, Rick, Susan Jones and Ken Cornett.
“There are generations of people around here who have lots of stories,” Clark said.
The first two Porter Academy buildings were in what is now downtown Maryville. Sam Houston was a student, and the founder of Maryville College, the Rev. Isaac Anderson, a principal.
It was 150 years ago, in 1871, that a Porter Academy was built in the Wildwood community on land adjoining Logan’s Chapel Church.
In 1918 it became Porter High School and in 1948 added an elementary school. High school classes moved to Heritage when it opened, in 1977, and Heritage Middle took grades six through eight in 2000.
The bell in the front parking lot is from the third Porter Academy, Clark said.
Blount County Schools’ maintenance foreman Tony Arnold and his crew recently revamped the entrance to make it more secure, creating a new office suite adjacent to the front doors. Principal Judy Pearson said Complete Kitchen and Bath provided counters and Blevins Flooring the flooring for the new office area.
