The Maryville city Water and Sewer Department closed Lambert Lane between Larry Road and Lisa Drive starting Tuesday and will keep it shut down until about 5 p.m. Friday, the city announced in a news release.
Crews there are working on a water main extension.
Residents will still have access to their homes, while motorists are encouraged to use caution.
