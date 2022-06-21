A portion of McBath Road from Topside Road to E. Old Topside Road will close for one to two months starting on June 23, a release from the city of Alcoa states.

The closure will allow developers of the Ardmore apartment complex to install a new drainpipe and structures. 

Motorists on Topside Road will be rerouted to E. Old Topside before reaching McBath, and signs will be posted for the detour of the closed portion. 

