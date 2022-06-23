A portion of Vera Drive between Mildred Circle and Marti Lane will close starting June 27 until approximately July 22.

A release from the city of Alcoa states that the area will be closed off as a staging area for sewage repairs in the 900 block of Vera Drive at Louisville Road.

All residences in the neighborhood will still be accessible through alternative routes.

