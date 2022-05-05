A 450 feet section of Wheeler Road at the intersection of South Singleton Station Road will close starting May 9.
The release from the city of Alcoa adds that the remaining section of Wheeler will be open for traffic and a detour route for the closed portion will be in place with signage posted.
Access to the closed portion will be rerouted to Hillside Drive onto Manor Way. The release adds that motorists will also be able to access Wheeler from Alcoa Highway.
Road closure is part of the State Industrial Access project for Singleton Station Road to the Amazon facility, and the expected timeframe for the Wheeler Road closure is a minimum of three weeks.
Updates will be provided if the timeline changes.
