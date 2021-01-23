Townsend leaders want to pay down hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt as the city is overcoming abandoned vacations and canceled events related to the pandemic.
City Recorder Danny Williamson proposed to commissioners earlier this month paying down $200,000 to $234,000 for building loan debt accumulated after the city spent about $1 million on its new community center in recent years.
It issued a $500,000 general obligation bonds (borrowed money) to cover that bill.
Currently, the city has more than $65,000 of that bond paid off, but it wants to hack a chunk off soon to decrease interest payments.
“I feel confident that we can save at least $60,000 to $62,000 if we go ahead and make (this) payment,” Williamson said.
Commissioner Becky Headrick was the first to vocally support the move. “I think that would be good since you have so much over your estimate,” she said, referring to a surplus of money the city has accumulated from local taxes after tight-belt budgeting for an expected bleak 2020.
By December 2020, Townsend saw total sales tax revenues of $82,190 hit its coffers versus only $65,000 budgeted for the fiscal year to date.
Williamson said money currently sitting in the general fund isn’t reaping any interest, noting there’s no way the city could score $60,000-plus in savings over the next decade (the bond matures in 2030, according to a 2018 audit).
“As long as you feel confident that leaves us enough return in the general fund,” Townsend Mayor Michael Talley told Williamson.
Refinancing, too
Commissioners then decided they wanted to go even further.
Commissioner Ted Godfrey suggested Williamson look into refinancing the loan as well, an idea commissioners greenlighted immediately.
Now, Williamson has to give the city’s current lender 15 days’ notice before he makes the payment, which he said could be as much as $234,000, though commissioners originally discussed only $200,000.
“It’s not going to be a situation where we’re anywhere close to running short of operating funds,” Williamson said in a recent phone interview, noting he may be able to save the city even more than $60,000 if he can secure good refinancing.
He said that could be difficult since banks have to go through more “red tape” when they loan to governments, but he’s still looking at refinancing locally, something commissioners also recommended.
After they voted unanimously to let him investigate next moves, Williamson said he’ll send more information soon and wait for input on where to go next.
Visitor boost
Townsend’s fiscal comfort heading into 2021 often is attributed to strong tourism despite the pandemic’s restrictions.
According to Great Smoky Mountains National Park data, of 12,095,720 visitors in 2020, 1,708,007 came through the Townsend entrance, a 2.1% increase from 2019.
The number of visitors coming through the Gatlinburg and Oconaluftee entrances both were down in 2020.
