William Blount High School students will start spring break a day early Friday, March 12, as officials investigate a possible gas leak.
When an odor was detected around 8 a.m. Thursday students were evacuated to the stadium while the school was checked and then returned to classrooms, according to Amanda Vance, Blount County Schools supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
After an odor was detected again around 2 p.m. students were dismissed early.
Although no gas leak had been confirmed by Thursday evening, school officials decided to close both the main high school and the ninth grade academy on Friday, March 12, "in an abundance of caution," Vance said.
School officials were working with emergency responders, representatives from Atmos Energy and contractors beginning work on science lab renovations at the high school to determine the source of the problem, according to Vance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.