Nearly a quarter of the students at Maryville’s John Sevier Elementary School qualify for free or reduced-price meals, so educators are learning more about living in poverty.
Principal Brandee Easterly told the Maryville Board of Education meeting at the school Monday, Aug. 9, that JSES decided to focus on low-income students and families in looking at diversity, equity and inclusion this year because 23% of students fall into that category, compared with 9% of students being Hispanic and 3% African American.
Their professional development is based on educator Ruby Payne’s book “A Framework for Looking at Poverty.”
“It really brought to my attention that I may not be connecting with students in certain ways because I am coming from a different place,” first grade teacher Krisi Bosco told the board.
Most of the teachers at John Sevier come from middle-class backgrounds, and schools and businesses tend to operate according to the middle class rules and norms, Easterly said. “We need to teach our students the middle class rules ... and also understand where they’re coming from.”
Bosco said the educators need to build relationships of mutual respect with students and their families and consider their resources. The educators also want to model how to “code switch” between home language and professional language, the principal explained.
Their goals include teaching students how to plan instead of just react too.
Board member Julie Elder noted later that across Blount County 12% of the households live in poverty, but broadening the category to include the ALICE — asset-limited, income-constrained, employed — the number rises to about 45%. She said it’s an important topic for educators to be informed about and to help students feel they belong.
During the public comment period, citizen Mark Pulliam raised his objection to school leaders reading and discussing the book “Beyond Conversations About Race: A Guide for Discussions With Students, Teachers, and Communities (How to Talk About Racism in Schools and Implement Equitable Classroom Practices).”
Pulliam said he was disturbed by what he read and asked the school board to read and disavow it. He called it “contrary to the spirit if not the letter” of a new state law that bars certain types of instruction about race or sex, including that Tennessee or the United States is “fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist.”
Board member Chad Hampton said he will read the book but does not believe the principals and administrators reading it violates state law.
“I’m not in the business of banning books either,” he said. “If principals want to read something, they’re professionals. They can read from a wide variety of subjects.”
Board member Candy Morgan also said she will read the book, but she was confident that the book was chosen for various reasons and was not the only thing the leaders focus on.
While board member Bethany Pope said she doesn’t plan to read the book, she said it’s important to read books on different perspectives, and she supports and trusts the leadership’s decisions about what they read.
“I do not believe in critical race theory, and I believe that’s the area you are focusing on,” she told Pulliam. “As long as I’m here, I do not want that to be taught to my children, and I do not plan on it being taught to any other children.”
The lone board member who has read the book, Elder, said it was reasonable for a leadership team that wants to be well informed to read about a topic of national concern.
Elder said the book “had a lot of good conversation starters.”
“Any insinuation that I think might be made that our leadership team would take any certain perspective and adopt it as their own just because it’s what they read is an insult to their intelligence, quite frankly,” Elder said.
“I feel very comfortable with the book,” she said. “I’ll go back and review it again.”
Chairman Nick Black told Pulliam, “Everybody’s got opinions. This book is not a a big part of who we are or what we’re doing.”
“I can see why somebody would want to understand that perspective,” he said, and the directors and principals are building on their knowledge.
He doesn’t see critical race theory as an issue in Maryville.
“Not only is it banned by state law, but we don’t find that to be appropriate for our schools,” Black said. “It really just isn’t a concern here in Maryville. It’s not going to be taught.”
Because some people value critical race theory, he said, “I don’t dislike those people. I want to have those conversations with people who think differently.”
“We have the best of the best, and I trust them with my children’s health, well-being and education,” Black said. “Until I see otherwise, that’s not going to change.”
