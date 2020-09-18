A damaged electrical cross arm knocked out power to downtown and other parts of Maryville late Thursday and into early Friday.
A cross arm is an engineered piece of composite equipment used in pole line technology to hold power lines and other electric equipment.
City of Maryville Public Information Officer Jane Groff said that according to Deputy Director of Maryville Electric Department James Bond, the outage was caused by a damaged electrical cross arm that needed to be repaired.
Areas affected by the outage included parts of downtown Maryville, Foch Street, West Broadway Avenue and Magnolia Street, Groff said. About 1,050 Maryville Electric Department customers were affected.
After being out for about an hour and 18 minutes, power was restored between 1:15-1:30 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.