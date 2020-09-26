Multiple events saw Blount County congregations bring prayer and preaching from inside churches to outside them this weekend.
Prayer Walks in Maryville and Townsend, worship and prayer at the Maryville Greenbelt Amphitheater and a porch ministry at Rest Haven Baptist Church were all held Saturday, the same day as a Prayer March in Washington, D.C., led by Franklin Graham, son of the late evangelist Billy Graham.
In Maryville, a prayer walk featuring congregants of churches, including Rio East Church, started at the Blount County Justice Center, 930 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, and walked together on a route that included the courthouse at 327 Court St. and behind the Municipal Building, 400 W. Broadway Ave.
The walk began at noon.
Rio East Pastor Dale Buchanan said congregants received an invitation from Graham to walk in his Washington march, but weren’t able, so they decided to host their own prayer march in Maryville.
“We’ve been very excited at the success that we’re hearing,” Buchanan said. “People (are) here from Sweetwater, other pastors that are joining in. We’re excited.”
Participants young and old prayed aloud as they walked their route through Maryville; some held signs, and one wheeled a large wooden cross. Before their start, Buchanan urged walkers to not yell at cars or pedestrians and not make any political statements, as their goal was simply there to pray.
Buchanan said at the start of the march that it was “already successful” as he estimated 40-45 people gathered in the parking lot before beginning the walk.
“When anybody prays, God hears,” Buchanan said. “So that’s what our goal is — to get people praying for unity in our nation … for people to turn back to God.”
Townsend’s prayer walk also was fashioned after Graham’s Washington march. Participants gathered at Townsend City Hall, 133 Tiger Drive, where they prayed together and each given a prayer handout, which instructed them on where to go and what to pray for during the walk itself, which started at 1 p.m.
A press release issued before the event stressed that it had no political motivations.
“This is not a protest of any kind,” the release states. “Nor is it any type of political rally to support any party or candidate.”
Chris Taylor, a deacon at Church of the Cove, 602 Wears Valley Road, Townsend, estimated 40-50 people participated in Townsend’s prayer walk.
Meanwhile, a porch ministry at Rest Haven Baptist Church, 224 E. Watt St., Alcoa, stretched from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Pastor Richard A. Turney stood on the church’s front porch with a podium and speaker, allowing attendees to pray, worship or read scripture aloud.
Turney said the goal of the porch ministry was to show unity and pray for the United States “from a vast group of all who are believers who stand for the same thing.”
“This is about the whole scope of the nation, the leadership,” Turney said. “And restoring and returning back to our creator. … I wanted this to be a connecting from our heart to the outside.”
Turney based the porch ministry around II Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
“When we look at the climate of our world and our nation,” Turney said, “we see there’s a dire need for that particular stand to be administered.”
