An in-air precautionary emergency was issued Thursday afternoon on an Allegiant flight from St. Petersburg, Florida, that was scheduled to land at McGhee Tyson Airport.
The pilot requested the priority landing after an indicator light came on in the cockpit at approximately 4:34 p.m. Dec. 26 so that emergency response vehicles would meet the aircraft on the ground, said Hilarie Grey, Allegiant Air spokeswoman.
“The pilot made the call out of an abundance of caution,” Grey said.
The plane landed 10 minutes later without incident.
“It taxied to the gate on its own power, and had a normal landing,” she said.
