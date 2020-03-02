The polls open in Blount County at 8 a.m. this morning (Tuesday, March 3) for the first of three election days in 2020.
The Republican ballot will feature two primary races and the selection of committed and uncommitted presidential delegates. In the county race, GOP voters will decide between Tim Helton and Todd Orr in the primary for Assessor of Property. In the presidential preference primary, GOP voters will decide between incumbent President Donald Trump and contenders Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.
Voters who choose the Democrat ballot will have 15 options in the presidential preference primary, many of who have suspended their active campaigns for the nomination. The candidates still actively campaigning after Saturday’s South Carolina primary include: Joseph Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Rockford voters will also have a city commission race to decide, where Carl Koella III is running unopposed for the one seat facing reelection this year.
Voters will need to show valid photo IDs and choose either Democratic or Republican ballots. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election officials also reminded voters to avoid waiting until the end of the day to cast their ballots if possible to avoid lines and delays.
Susan Knopf, Blount County’s administrator of elections, reported that no issues took place during early voting.
“Of course we wish more voters would have early-voted,” she said. “But we’re counting on voters to show up at the polls on Tuesday.”
Knopf also said that the new voting machines, which were at work for the first time, worked without error.
“The voters have overwhelmingly loved the new voting system,” she said. “All ages have had no problems casting their ballots.”
For Blount Countians who have yet to vote, Knopf said they can check their polling place by calling the election commission or visiting GoVoteTN.com.
Knopf also said if people have moved since the last election and wish to vote in current election, they will have to go to their new precinct to update their voter registration.
“Voters whose eligibility cannot be determined will cast their ballot with a green provisional ballot that will be counted once we’ve determined whether their vote can count,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.