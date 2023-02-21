Developers of a planned 150-unit townhome neighborhood in east Maryville completed a preliminary design and received Maryville Planning Commission’s signoff Monday, Feb. 20.
In January, the development earned an exception from the Maryville Board of Zoning Appeals. Because of its commercial zone, property owners needed the BZA to grant permission for an attached residential complex to be built on the property.
Current developers purchased the 28-acre property from Walmart last October for approximately $3 million. Although never developed into a supermarket, the vacant lot is already flat, has a couple of paved portions and is located directly off E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
Adjacent to the highway, Woodland Acres Road splits the property and is the only access to several peoples’ houses to the north of the 28 acres. The property owner closest to the proposed development, Hunter Ramsey, spoke during January’s BZA meeting, stating his and neighbors’ concern for losing access to their homes.
Ramsey and his family attended Monday’s planning commission meeting as well but didn’t address the commission with any concerns for how developers have engineered the design.
Developers Home Development Inc. propose two new, public roadways that will provide access to townhomes as well as the private properties. Their design plans also note private properties will have access from Woodland Acres until both roads are complete.
An Amerine Station Road extension, will be the primary access into the development from E. Lamar Alexander. And design plans add a potential secondary entrance to the property would connect the current Amerine Station Road north of the 28 acres to the southern extension from the highway.
Unless the two sections of Amerine Station are connected, private property owners who currently access their homes from Woodland Acres will drive through the townhome neighborhood to get to and from their properties.
The city required developers complete a traffic impact study due to the size of the development. Several planning commissioners questioned the results of the study.
It estimated the townhomes would generate 1,400 trips on an average weekday, with 78 during the morning peak and 111 during the evening peak.
A Home Development Inc. representative said he would be willing to add additional measures for traffic if Maryville’s city engineer found it necessary, and developers will complete another study before roads are paved. For now, a traffic signal wasn’t warranted nor a right turn lane leaving or coming into the property.
Since E. Lamar Alexander is a state-maintained highway, installing a signal is ultimately a decision made by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
If more businesses develop on the other side of the highway or at the front of the townhome neighborhood, TDOT could require a signal light. Deputy Development Services Director Jordan Clark said a certain number of estimated trips would trigger a signal light.
“I don’t think it’s too many years before that’s going to be needed,” City Manager Greg McClain said. “I think planning for it in the near future is wise.”
In other business, the planning commission approved:
• Subdividing property within Royal Oaks for 11 new residential lots
• New regulations relating to subdividing property
• Revised by-laws for the planning commission
