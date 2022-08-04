Heritage fishing coach Adam Woliver doesn’t put much stock into his own angling exploits.
“I had fished a little bit growing up, but mine was putting worms and Vienna sausages on hooks,” Woliver told The Daily Times. “I’m not a professional angler by (any) means.”
For his son, Trey Woliver, it’s an entirely different story. Trey and partner Hayden Poe are two of multiple Blount County anglers who have qualified for Bassmaster’s 2022 high school national championship, which will take place Aug. 11-13 on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina.
Trey, whose father led a restart of the Heritage fishing program after he showed interest while in eighth grade, qualified for last year’s national championship as well. He’s ecstatic to return to the big stage.
“We’re excited,” Trey Woliver said. “Qualifying for the national championship was our main goal this year, and it was such a fun experience last year. We’re very thankful for the opportunity to go. My partner and I have been fishing together all four years, and this will be our last high school tournament together, so it’s a bittersweet time, but we’re looking forward to it.”
The gravity of the accomplishment isn’t lost on members of the Alcoa fishing team, either. It had three teams of anglers qualify for this year’s national championship.
“The whole goal for these high school anglers, they fish all year trying to make it to the national championship,” Alcoa coach JJ LaRue said. “Because it is a qualification process. So qualifying for it is not easy.”
Anglers can qualify for the national championship in different ways, including through a win or a top finish in a large event; B.A.S.S. holds several national tournaments in areas like Florida and Michigan.
Alcoa had one team finish third out of 200 boats in an Alabama tournament, with another finishing 20th. Some of the program’s anglers also qualified via two trails in Tennessee.
All of Alcoa’s anglers are either freshmen or sophomores, making the feat that much more impressive.
It all exemplifies the growing state of high school, and even middle school, fishing in Blount County. Anglers from both Alcoa and another local fishing program, William Blount, also qualified for the 2022 MLF national championship in June, with Alcoa’s Walker LaRue and Joe Vaulton finishing sixth out of more than 200 teams.
“Enrollment-wise, in the state of Tennessee, there’s 2,500 youth anglers, and I know that in Blount County, we have two of the biggest teams in the whole state,” LaRue said. “Mine is number one, and I think William Blount is right there too. So it’s pretty exciting for these guys.”
Alcoa also competed in the TBF World Finals, finishing fourth out of 416 teams including anglers from all over the world.
“Fishing is a sport that is a little different than a lot (of other sports),” LaRue said. “Winning is difficult. Winning is a win, but just finishing in a high percentage, we consider that a win as well. Because in the professional aspect of it, top 10% get paid.”
And local fishing programs haven’t just shown patterns of winning; they’ve co-hosted events such as the Battle of Blount and a New Year’s Eve contest, and anglers have traveled together to tournaments and even shared housing, showing the same camaraderie as older members of the fishing community.
“If a kid has a boat that’s broken and needs to fish in a tournament, and you’re not fishing, they lend their boats out, they lend tackle and they will help out where they can. I’ve found that that’s true in Blount County and throughout the state,” Adam Woliver said. “These are a good bunch of people and they’re there to win, but they’re also there to help the anglers and build them up as best as possible.”
“It’s growing and we have a lot of really good anglers in this county,” LaRue added. “It’s only getting better. Every year, we’re having more success through Blount County, big time. We’ve gone from nobody really knowing any of the teams from Blount County to leading or finishing in the top in a lot of tournaments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.