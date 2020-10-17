With the Maryville College campus still closed to the public because of COVID-19, the 12th president officially was installed in a small ceremony recorded on video.
President Bryan F. Coker took office July 1 and in his installation speech released Saturday, Oct. 17, invited the college community to join him in creating the future of the college, founded in 1819.
Signs of a different time in history were evident throughout the video, which begins with clip Coker recorded at the RT Lodge in January before interviewing for the position, noting that he could delete it if he was not hired.
With coronavirus precautions in place, the college’s Concert Choir performed spaced far apart and wearing masks in videos recorded inside the Clayton Center for the Arts and on the steps outside.
Only a handful of people, all wearing masks, appeared in the video recorded Friday, Oct. 15, of the installation ceremony in the Samuel Tyndale Wilson Center for Campus Ministry. Those included Cole Piper, chair of the Maryville College Board of Directors; Mary Kay Sullivan, representing the Presidential Search Committee; and Coker’s family.
Four areas of focus
Coker said he saw the ceremony as the beginning of the college’s 12th presidency. “The time during which I serve as president cannot and will not be about me — it must be about us,” he said. “The presidency is about all of us, working together collaboratively and collectively, to advance this incredible college.”
He invited people to recommit to the the direction of the founder, the Rev. Isaac Anderson, to “do good on the largest possible scale.”
Coker outlined four priorities, “future-proofing the college; embracing opportunities provided by its location; become a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community; and capitalizing on the college’s liberal arts focus.
He emphasized the the liberal in liberal arts isn’t about politics but freedom and liberation. Coker referred to the late Father Theodore Hesburgh of Notre Dame discussing the freedoms gained from the liberal arts as the freedom to think clearly and logically, to communicate thoughts and “humanize all you touch in life.”
“To effectively advance the college, we must be flexible, creative, adaptable, and resilient — just as we teach our students to be,” Coker said.
Tremont partnership?
The college will look for potential new revenue streams consistent with is mission, he said, as well as partnerships.
Coker called the college’s location “at the doorstep of the one of the world’s greatest natural laboratories for student learning — one of the world’s most diverse ecosystems, ripe with opportunities for all of us to make a difference, to play a role in preserving this amazing environment for generations to come.”
Speaking of the college’s need for new and improve science facilities, he hinted at a partnership with the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. The experiential education program connecting people with nature grew from roots planted by Maryville College more than 50 years ago and is struggling financially because of the pandemic.
“I believe — and I’ve learned many others also believe — that embracing our location and the environment presents our best opportunity for bringing a new science facility to fruition, which could also include other programs which connect with — and serve — this region,” Coker said. “Personally, I think — as do a number of others — that ‘The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Maryville College’ has a nice ring to it. Stay tuned for more on that front.”
Coker also announced that the college will convene a President’s Advisory Board on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion that will look at recruitment and support of students, faculty and staff; programming; and college policies and procedures.
“The #BlackLivesMatter movement has highlighted the serious inequities which remain in our society today, and we must work tirelessly, every day, toward a more just and equitable future for all,” he said. “And we will do all of this recognizing the full range of diversity within our college community.”
As he began to conclude his remarks, the new president said, “Now, more than ever, our nation and world need graduates who can think differently, can deal with ambiguity, and are prepared for the unexpected.”
