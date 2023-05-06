With friends and family outstretched on a green lawn covered by an umbrella of tree branches, 210 graduates made up the Maryville College Class of 2023.
Commencement’s keynote speaker was the president of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Russell Wigginton.
In his speech, Wigginton reminded the graduates the importance of cherishing the day as individuals and a group. He related characteristics of their generation to those of the civil rights movement 60 years ago. “It was people just like you who modeled the courage and conviction necessary to challenge injustice,” he said.
Wigginton highlighted three points for graduates to remember long after they walk the stage. The first is to remain open minded and thoughtful throughout life — to not focus on one aspect and close mind to all else.
“If you are intentional about allowing your heart and mind to collide, you will be more receptive to embracing people and ideas that may be uncomfortable,” Wigginton said.
Secondly, he said vulnerability should be recognized more as a strength than a weakness for how it can change people’s perception of others and the world. “I believe vulnerability is a fundamental ingredient for a more humane society,” Wigginton said.
His last life principle encouraged graduates to not lose sight in their end goals or destinations. “Allow yourself to seek and discover new twists and turns along your personal route, all the while appreciating the views that you will discover along the way.”
Nominated by MC juniors and seniors, Traci Haydu, a professor of exercise science, was the recipient of the Outstanding Teacher Award. Students praised Haydu’s flexibility with them, kindness, dedication and humor.
A professor of art, Carl Gombert, was named runner-up for the award.
Graduating students Allie Osorio Candelario, senior class president, and president of the MC Student Government Association Maddie Taylor opened commencement with remarks about their educational journey and its challenges.
