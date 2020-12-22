President Trump on Tuesday pardoned Maryville's Dustin Heard, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for manslaughter while he was a security guard in Iraq working for Blackwater USA.
Heard was one of four Blackwater employees and 15 total individuals in a flurry of 11th-hour pardons from the outgoing U.S. president.
"Today, President Trump granted full pardons to Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard," a White House press statement published Tuesday read. "The pardon of these four veterans is broadly supported by the public, including Pete Hegseth (a television host and former Army National Guard member), and elected officials."
The statement went on to list nine U.S. representatives who supported the pardon.
"Mr. Heard served in the United States Marine Corps during Operation Iraqi Freedom," the statement went on to say, then recounting the circumstances leading to Heard's and the other guards' sentencing, a 2007 incident in which Iraqi civilians were killed and injured.
The statement also noted a lead investigator for the prosecution "may have had ties to insurgent groups himself."
Heard was convicted on multiple counts of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter, and a charge of using a firearm in a violent crime, according to reporting from The Daily Times in 2015, the year he was sentenced.
