President Trump on Tuesday pardoned Maryville’s Dustin Heard, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for manslaughter while he was a security guard in Iraq working for Blackwater USA.
Heard was one of four Blackwater employees and 15 total individuals in a flurry of 11th-hour pardons from the outgoing U.S. president.
“Today, President Trump granted full pardons to Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard,” a White House press statement published Tuesday read. “The pardon of these four veterans is broadly supported by the public, including Pete Hegseth (a television host and former Army National Guard member), and elected officials.”
The statement went on to list nine U.S. representatives who supported the pardon.
“Mr. Heard served in the United States Marine Corps during Operation Iraqi Freedom,” the statement went on to say, then recounting the circumstances leading to Heard’s and the other guards’ sentencing, a 2007 incident in which at least 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians were killed and more injured, according to reporting from the Associated Press at the time.
“When the convoy attempted to establish a blockade outside the ‘Green Zone,’ (in Baghdad) the situation turned violent, which resulted in the unfortunate deaths,” according to the White House statement. “Initial charges against the men were dismissed, but they were eventually tried and convicted.”
The statement also noted a lead investigator that the prosecution relied on “may have had ties to insurgent groups himself.”
Heard was convicted on multiple counts of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter, and a charge of using a firearm in a violent crime, according to reporting from The Daily Times in 2015, the year he was sentenced.
In a 2015 interview with a Daily Times reporter, Heard’s wife, Kelli Heard, said of the convicted men, ”We were told, at the start, that the truth would set them free.” She argued Heard himself was a good man caught in tragic circumstances.
At that time, the couple had two children.
Following news of the pardon, the Blount County Veteran Affairs Office posted on social media in celebration.
“Blount County USMC Veteran Dustin Heard today received a full pardon from President Trump!” the post stated. “All four Blackwater Guards are free! Many prayers answered for his family and children!!!”
Military.com reported in 2019 that Heard’s sentence was reduced to 12 years.
