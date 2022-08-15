Prices have risen quickly and across the globe in the past year, with an upcoming increase set to hit close to home for Blount County residents. Starting March 1, the Great Smoky Mountain National Park will collect parking fees from visitors for the first time in its 88-year history. It will also raise permit fees for frontcountry and backcountry camping.
Those changes will enable the Park to invest in infrastructure, programming and maintenance during a period where federal funding for the Park has left its employees looking for ways to fill financial gaps, Park Superintendent Cassius Cash told The Daily Times.
With more than 14 million visitors a year, the GSMNP is among the U.S.’ most visited national parks. Per National Parks Service data, in 2021, the GSMNP was second only to the Blue Ridge Parkway in terms of visitation numbers.
Noting the Park’s rising popularity, Cash said, “The general services we provide — search and rescue, interpretive programs, to the amount of trash that needs to be picked up — all of those things, with increased visitation, you need more resources to be able to address. So, this allows us to close that gap that we’re currently experiencing between increased visitation over the last few years and over a 10% decline in our staffing here at the Park.”
Cash also noted that the urge to explore nature seemed to increase as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged and gave younger people, especially, an attachment to the Park.
Cash said that keeping the GSMNP accessible to future generations is a major concern of his. As such, he explained, he sought out public comment on the parking fee proposal, now termed Park it Forward, beginning spring 2022. After a little over a month, Park staff began to sift through thousands of responses to the proposed program, ultimately deciding in favor of implementation.
Questions of funding have beset other national parks, some of which have approached the problem by adding or expanding concessionary offerings. The Park is not currently considering expanding concessions within the Park, Cash said.
“If you look at the history of the Park, it was specifically designed to have goods and services by communities that surround it. Our forefathers did not want to have too many services in the Park that would be competing with local businesses outside,” he said.
GSMNP will offer three types of passes: a $5 pass meant for single-day use, a $15 pass, good for up to a week, and a $40 annual pass. Each is valid for a single vehicle. People transiting the area or parked for fewer than 15 minutes do not need to purchase a pass.
There is no dedicated discount for local park users, but the annual pass, Park officials say, is meant to help alleviate burdens for locals, who may use the Park more frequently than visitors from other regions.
Under the new fee program, backcountry camping permits will cost $8 per night. Fees for front country family permits will be set at $30 per night at primitive sites and $36 per night at sites with electrical hookups, according to information published to the Park’s website.
Part of the revenue from the new fee program will be put towards operational needs at the Park. Some of the new funds will be spent on deferred maintenance, as well as staffing for interpretive rangers, law enforcement and facilities specialists, Cash said. Money raised could also be used to start restoring historic cabins, he commented.
National Parks Service interagency passes, which grant holders free entrance to certain parks, will not be accepted in lieu of the fee. However, people falling within certain categories will be exempted from paying for a parking pass. Tribal citizens and people visiting family members buried within the Park are among those groups.
During its April meeting, the Blount County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution opposing the new fees. Yet, though some elected officials within the county have registered disapproval of the proposal, statistics posted to the Park website indicate that opposition to the fee program is not the majority’s sentiment.
Per the Park’s website, 3,677 people responded to the request for comment on the fee changes. In Blount County, 81 of 282 total responses to the prospect of additional fees were positive. Fifty-five respondents opposed the proposed fees, while 146 expressed neutrality on the question.
In total, 51% of all respondents approved of the fees, compared to 34% who were neutral and 15% who opposed them.
Cash acknowledged the controversy over the fee changes directly, saying, “There were, in some communities and counties, resolutions against this proposal, and what we want to share with those folks is that we heard you, and this was not an overnight, easy decision to make.
But what weighed even heavier on me was for the future of our employees, to make sure that they have the right tools to do their jobs, to meet this ever-so-often increase in visitation to the park and to make sure that this resource will be protected for the next generation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.