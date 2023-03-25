The primary developer of the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant and the city of Alcoa are trying to come to an agreement over where vehicle-oriented businesses should be located. A concept for a car wash from developers created conflict on what types of businesses should or will fit the commercial project on the corner of Marconi Boulevard and Hall Road.
Alcoa Board of Commissioners postponed finalizing a business zoning change Friday, March 24, to work through concerns voiced by developer RealtyLink.
The city started plans for Springbrook Farm decades ago and has faced various hurdles. RealtyLink took over the contract with the city last year to build it out.
Late last year, the city saw preliminary plans from the company that showed a car wash was planned for an open space beside the recently relocated Texas Roadhouse on Franck Street. The location would have been visible on the trim of the commercial complex.
In a meeting with The Daily Times, Alcoa city manager Mark Johnson said the outer rim should look like Turkey Creek in Farragut — an attractive area for shopping or eating. Springbrook Farm now has a large apartment complex nearly built; several restaurants contracted for business; and a half-built, multi-story plaza with apartments and businesses framed with facades on some parts, among other developments.
Johnson said he had raised concerns to RealtyLink about how a car wash could devalue property and commercial appeal but the company hadn’t shared any designs. At first they planned to follow through with its development.
Changing plansCity planners never received an official design for a car wash, only a concept for Springbrook Farm as a whole that listed one. Johnson said that provoked questions already circulating on whether locations for car washes should be more strict. He noted residents near another one in the city have complained about its proximity and added traffic.
After seeing the Springbrook Farm concept, Johnson said city planner Jeremy Pearson started looking at zoning changes that would limit car washes and other vehicle service businesses in planned developments.
Johnson wasn’t the only Alcoa official to have concerns for putting a car wash in Springbrook. He said he called city commissioners individually and asked their thoughts. In various meetings during March, commissioners also said a car wash didn’t fit into the the city’s vision for Springbrook Farm.
“Because we had a certain image that you were trying to portray with this, and that does nothing for that,” Mayor Tanya Martin said earlier in March.
The board on March 3 passed the first reading of an ordinance that would require vehicle-oriented businesses — including washing, refueling, charging, detailing, oil changing or selling — to be located closer to main roads because of possible excessive noise, lighting, traffic congestion, waste and storage.
Following letters from RealtyLink, and on advice from Johnson, the board deferred finalizing the ordinance change Friday morning in a called meeting. Johnson said that will give planning staff more time to research and review.
Developers agreed to not pursue a car wash and asked for consideration to omit language prohibiting electric vehicle charging stations from the zoning change.
Since EV charging stations are relatively new and RealtyLink showed interest in bringing one to the area, Johnson said Pearson and planning staff will look into whether or not it would fit into that type of zoning.
The proposed ordinance change wouldn’t have prohibited uses related to vehicles entirely from the zone but had specified language to allow them only within 600 feet of a main roadway, like Hall Road. All the developable lots within Springbrook Farm that are within 600 feet from a main roadway have already been claimed by businesses.
RealtyLink representatives and city officials discussed two separate letters during a March 3 city managers briefing and the most recent called board meeting Friday. In the earlier letter, RealtyLink accused the city of illegally targeting its development plan with the proposed ordinance. City attorney Stephanie Coleman said the timing of the change is what led to the developers’ legal concern.
Getting back on trackOn Friday, RealtyLink principal and co-founder Philip Wilson said he was caught off guard by the city’s decision to pursue zoning changes, and he wanted to get back on the same page as the city.
Both Alcoa and RealtyLink have a substantive investment in Springbrook Farm; Wilson said he recognizes and respects the city’s side. “We took over the project when it was in default, and kind of limping down the road,” Wilson said. “Our company put in $25 million, and that’s a lot of funds. I want you to respect that as well.”
He called the board to work more openly with his company as staff reshape the ordinance, specifically noting the importance of allowing EV charging stations.
Legal representative for the company Taylor Forrester added that as a partnership between RealtyLink and the city, both should make compromises, host open discussion and not change rules “mid-game.”
“I just want to be on the same playing field as everybody else,” Wilson said. “I’m not asking to be special, but I don’t want to be picked on either.”
He added that RealtyLink’s vision for development and the city’s may need aligning. As the developer, he said, he wants the city to be pleased and invite the company back in the future.
The city’s zoning has final say in what developments can go where, but city attorney Coleman has explained the city can’t dictate development business to business.
