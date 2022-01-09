Friends of the Maryville College Woods need a few more friends this winter to provide the muscle needed to pull out invasive plant species and plant natives along a 750-foot section of Duncan Branch.
An $8,300 grant from the Tennessee River Basin Network will pay for tools to remove Chinese privet and bush honeysuckle; the rhododendrons, river oats and beautyberries to replace them; and materials to monitor water quality in the small stream.
While the 128 acre Maryville College Woods is private property, community members walk dogs there and hike the trails, so biology professor Drew Crain hopes for many volunteers Jan. 22 and Feb. 19.
He’ll be using part of the grant to buy more Uprooter tools, which make pulling privet relatively easy, with a satisfying rip sound as the roots tear free of the soil.
Bush honeysuckle often requires some loosening with a mattock first. However, even young children can pitch in by dragging the uprooted plants to piles, where they will be chipped into mulch to maintain the trails.
Watching water
The project is expected to change not only the plant life in the area but the water habitat as well.
Last year an Eagle Scout project by Josiah Stowell turned a section of the woods at the log bridge into a wetland.
This winter’s work will tackle a section from the log bridge to an old springhouse just over the hill from the House in the Woods. Crain said plans are in the works to clean out the springhouse in the summer and add a new metal roof with volunteers during the college’s Kin Takahashi Week.
The plant change could raise the water level again to show how the springhouse was used before electricity, cooling milk and other products in a channel with flowing water.
Some of the grant money also will pay for disks that will be placed in Duncan Branch to monitor water quality.
A 2018 Senior Study by an MC student found evidence of household pesticides in the water, and further analysis is designed to learn more about precisely what is in the water and in what quantities.
“One goals we have is we want to make sure the water leaving the College Woods is better than entering the College Woods,” Crain said.
Repairing the riparian zone with native plants can help by improving natural filtration.
Crain noted that Duncan Branch flows into Brown Creek, which flows into Pistol Creek, which flows into the Little River, which provides drinking water for Blount County before joining the Tennessee River.
“By helping restore Duncan Branch we are helping to steward the Tennessee River,” he said.
Long-term goals
Since the early 1990s the college has been working on plans to manage the 128 acre site on the campus, and in 2000 the Maryville College Woods first received designation as a Stewardship Forest from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division.
The Maryville College Woods Group has developed a 100-year plan for managing and securing the land.
When the college acquired the land in 1881, it had been used as pasture, which removed the habitat necessary for species as varied as pawpaw trees and wood frogs. Now Maryville College efforts are reintroducing them to the College Woods.
Green frogs and spring salamanders also have been spotted in the woods recently. “Those little success stories tell me that this larger project is going to yield us fruit, and that’s why I’m so excited about it,” Crain said.
“Ground zero” for the privet is near an amphitheater, where it was planted in a 7-acre arboretum in 1935. Now Crain estimates privet and bush honeysuckle are the dominant understory plants in more than half of the Maryville College Woods.
Efforts to remove the invasive species and replace them with natives began in 2013. Crain said he hopes that by the time he retires — in eight years — the privet will be removed all the way to the amphitheater.
“We’re getting bigger every year,” he said of the efforts.
About every three years students walk a grid pattern in areas already cleared to pull up any new shoots. “You have to stay vigilant,” Crain said.
The Blount County Soil Conservation District’s watershed coordinator, Julie M. Konkel, is applying for another grant to continue the work.
