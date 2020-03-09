Blount County Community Action Agency program directors said they see a new energy emerging under the direction of newly appointed Tammye Pirie.
Pirie, who started as executive director March 2, will oversee the program directors of 10 community assistance programs.
“Coming into this agency, I’ve been very impressed working with the other social service agencies in the area,” she said. “No one seems to be territorial. They know we’re all helping our neighbors, our community.
The Blount County Community Action Agency, a nonprofit that functions on federal and grant funds in addition to donations, serves hundreds in the county with food assistance to financial help.
BCCAA spearheaded SMiles, a program that offers free transportation to seniors.
Joani Shaver, the Office on Aging director, said the SMiles program started locally in 2013 and since has been replicated in 16 counties.
Smoky Mountain Meals On Wheels, another program handled locally by the agency, also has seen extreme success over the years.
In 2012, the local Meals on Wheels was funded entirely by the government and served three ZIP codes, director Lynnda Manville said. Now the program sits at 42% government and 58% donations, grants and private funding. Currently, Meals on Wheels serves 24 ZIP codes.
AniMeals, an additional Meals on Wheels service that feeds the animals of seniors, was added in 2015. Nearly five years later, 195 animals are served annually in the county.
The growth of the programs, Pirie said, is part of what makes her excited to join the team.
Community action agencies were started in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The goal of CAAs was to promote self-sufficiency amid the War on Poverty.
“The interesting thing about community action agencies,” Pirie said, “is that they weren’t designed as handouts. They’re hand-ups.”
Empowering individuals to be self-sufficient is the goal of the Savings CheckUp program, Shaver said.
Beginning in January 2019, the program served senior citizens who are eligible for benefits but were unable to claim them for a variety of reasons.
The program pre-screens seniors over the phone. If they qualify, a volunteer is sent to their homes to walk them through the application process.
“Many times the problems that we come across are urgent,” Shaver said. “It’s not something that can wait three months for Medicare to decide that they’re going to help them with some money. It’s like now.”
CheckUp provides Medicare beneficiaries the opportunity to determine more easily if they may be eligible for assistance in paying for medical care and prescriptions, groceries, utilities, long-term care and other routine expenses.
As of March 2020, some 275 Blount Countians had been served by the program. The goal, Shaver said, is to assist 700 by September.
CheckUp specifically is funded by a grant from the National Council on Aging. Funding for other BCCAA programs comes from similar grants.
The Community Service Block Grant is designed to help remove obstacles that block self-sufficiency. Locally, this grant provides funds for Gas for Jobs, Garden Produce for Fitness, Substance Opioid Addiction Rehabilitation and dental, emergency and cash assistance.
These programs, headed by Director of Community Services Mitzi Long, are carried out entirely by volunteers.
On March 19, volunteers directed by Long will gather at the agency for the quarterly Commodity Food Distribution — an event in which the U.S. Department of Agriculture gives the agency shelf-stable food.
The Blount County Community Action Agency will receive 17 pallets of canned fruit and vegetables, peanut butter, rice and more at this month’s distribution. Additionally, the University of Tennessee Agriculture Center will provide recipes to the recipients of the food.
“It just helps them get more food,” Long said. “Things that will last them that could help them with what they get on their food stamps.”
Most of all, the program directors said their main goal under Pirie’s leadership is to increase awareness about the county’s needs through education.
“There’s no way to get this information out except one-on-one — putting people in our building and showing them what our needs are,” Shaver said. “It’s understanding that it’s not rosy for everyone. It may be rosy to you, but I know 10 people who are struggling.”
“In your neighborhood,” Manville added.
