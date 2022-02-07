The chill of winter may still be in the air, but those involved with the Maryville Farmers’ Market are already anticipating the arrival of spring. The group held its 17th annual meeting this past Sunday at the Maryville Municipal Building in order to review the practices and procedures local vendors and producers need to know.
This year’s meeting was chaired by Maryville Farmers’ Market president Trish Dean and featured two representatives from the State of Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Consumer and Industry Services. Nathan Hannah, the department’s East Tennessee Area Supervisor, and Food & Dairy Inspector Catherine Warner shared a slide presentation that gave the approximately three dozen people in attendance an opportunity to acquaint themselves with state and federal requirements as far as the permits, rules and regulations that govern home kitchens and individual production procedures.
Wagner, who said she makes it a point to visit four or five East Tennessee farmers’ markets on an annual basis, said repeatedly that both she and Hannah were available to advise and consult with local producers on the things they are required to do to comply with the regulations and ensure the safety of meat, poultry, eggs, and other non-perishable food items they may produce.
“I know you can feel very overwhelmed,” she said. “Everybody’s situation is different, but we’re happy to answer your questions. Feel free to reach out.”
Hannah said that awareness of specific strategies was essential to business success, no matter how modest the operation.
“All large manufacturers start out as small businesses,” he said.
Bailey Foster, owner and founder of Real Good Kitchen, a full-service commercial kitchen facility based in Knoxville, elaborated on the rules that govern which foods can be made in home kitchen and those that are prohibited from home production. She stressed the need for liability insurance and the fact that the wares sold by local vendors in a farmers’ market cannot be items that have been purchased for resale by any other retailer or wholesaler.
Foster also said that the goal of Real Good Kitchen is to provide local entrepreneurs with the resources and support they need to run a successful home food business. She said that her co-op kitchen offers advantages to those looking to expand their business. That includes that ability to employ a larger kitchen capacity, utilize more equipment and to collaborate and consult with others in a similar situation.
Following the presentations and a break to enjoy refreshments and distribute door prizes, Farmers’ Market secretary Angie Cook took the roll call. Karen Turner shared the treasurer’s report, manager Beverly Johnson updated the group on applications and market rules, and media manager Kristen Burrange reported on upcoming events.
Dean then announced the Farmers’ Market board and officers for 2022 — including incoming president Tammy Zavells, vice president Phyllis Connatser, and Turner and Cook who will remain in their respective positions as treasure and secretary. Board officers Mike Garland, Dustin Allen and Tiffany Peavley were also introduced.
Recognition was also given those individuals that have shown continued loyalty and devotion to the Maryville Famers’ Market through the years. Angie Cook received the Blue Truck Award on behalf of Cooks on the Curb, a Knoxville-based vendor that handcrafts and produces authentic southern pimento cheese. Dustin Allen of Seven Deer Farm was given an award for Best Display as part of his efforts to increase the Maryville Farmers’ Market’s visibility overall.
“This is a good group of vendors,” Johnson told The Daily Times after the meeting concluded. “Some of us hadn’t seen one another since last November, so there were members who simply wanted to reconnect with one another. Everybody here is like family.”
In that regard, she said the Maryville Farmers’ Market maintains its mission as a producer-only gathering. All the vendors involved create their own offerings and sell it directly to consumers. Nevertheless, she said it was important to have these annual meeting because the regulations governing local producers often tend to change.
Johnson, who has been with the organization since it originated, and has served as its manager for the past two years, said that there’s been a farmer’s market in Maryville for decades.
“The farmers used to pull up on the sidewalks,” she said. “However when downtown was redeveloped, they couldn’t do that anymore. The city then made it possible to hold the farmers’ market downtown in Founders’ Square. They even passed an ordinance that made it official. The City of Maryville has been very good to us.”
