For months, volunteers and coordinators at RIO Revolution, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville have been busy collecting and sorting formal dresses that will be part of the annual Prom Dress Giveaway to be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church.
Kristina Killebrew and the organization, Second Chance Prom Ministry, teamed up with Chick-fil-A for donations to be dropped off at the two restaurants here in Blount County and others in the immediate area.
“We have collected hundreds,” Killebrew said early in the week. She said with those community donations, the dress count will be 3,000 or more. That means when the doors open Saturday morning, every girl who wants a dress for prom or other formal event should be able to find one. And it won’t cost a penny.
This is the eighth annual dress giveaway in this community. The sanctuary of this Maryville church will be transformed into a giant store with dresses, shoes, jewelry, purses and more. All will be free. Both males and females will be able to shop for prom attire or other formalwear.
Killebrew said that while it’s now too late to donate items at area Chick-fil-A restaurants, dresses and accessories can be brought to the church between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. There will be a host of volunteers there to accept the donations and get them ready for the giveaway.
Those who will be attending the event are asked to register at riorevolution.com. Killebrew said volunteers are also needed and they, too, can sign up on the church website. The first 100 students who come will be given a goody bag.
As the giveaway get near, Killebrew said she has gotten calls from people outside the area, asking if they can attend. She said anyone who has a need for prom or formal attire is welcome. Some in the past have come searching for a gown for a military ball or eighth grade dance.
This all wouldn’t be possible, Killebrew said, without the support of sponsors like Chick-fil-A, Prestige Tuxedo and Cleaners, Douglas J Avedo Institute and lots of local stylists and salons. There are even those who are providing food for the volunteers — Cinnaholic, Which Wich, Chicken Salad Chick, Ruby Tuesday and Chick-fil-A.
While at the giveaway, students are also able to make appointments to get their hair and nails done. Spray tans will also be part of the giveaway package.
It gets bigger and bigger every year, Killebrew said. Nothing like this gets done without a lot of commitment.
“Having volunteers is huge,” she said. “They are the hands and feet that make this happen.”
