Tennesseans will be able to more easily search the Sex Offender Registry since the website was updated on Oct. 25 a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation states.
TBI used feedback from the public, law enforcement agencies and websites from other states to modernize their own site for an easier-to-use public safety resource, the agency said.
The SOR can be accessed on TBI’s website, www.tn.gov/tbi. Once on the site, viewers can hover over the first tab on the top menu, titled “I’d like to ...”
A dropdown menu will appear, and the SOR is the second option down, titled “See the Sex Offender Registry.”
Once on the SOR page, an option to search by name, alias, address, city, county, ZIP code, offender ID, offender classification, registry status or offense will appear.
Options to view a map with offenders pinpointed, to gain information on how to prevent, identify or respond to sexual abuse/assault and on basic facts about the SOR or to sign up for email alerts are available.
Below those options, a scroll menu with photos and descriptions of offenders who have violated SOR laws are shown, and TBI is asking for help gathering information on them.
The release states that more than two years of planning and programming went into the updated site, and adds that navigation is more clear, email notifications are more robust, focus on fugitive offenders is heightened and resources related to personal and digital safety are given.
TBI received a $180,000 grant to fund the project and contracted a private company to program the new registry, the release states.
