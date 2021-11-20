Maryville leaders are moving to loosen a law for a business that doesn’t exist inside its limits. Yet.
City leaders during a Friday work session said they will move to tweak the municipality’s firearms laws, allowing more liberal use of guns at firearm manufacturing sites, namely, Smith & Wesson.
It’s a very preliminary move since the company hasn’t relocated its headquarters from Springfield, Massachusetts, to Maryville yet.
Furthermore, the ground it will build on — Partnership Park North of Proffitt Springs Road just west of the McGhee Tyson Airport runway — isn’t even in the city yet.
Local governments are banding together in regular and special boards to make this happen and once an agreement to change urban growth boundaries in Alcoa and Maryville and annexation and de-annexation goes through, the planned Smith & Wesson campus will be in Maryville.
But that could take another few months.
Preparation, however, is the name of the game for the gunmaker. Cities and the county have rolled out the zoning, ordinance and infrastructure red carpets for the company, to say nothing of large tax abatements it will enjoy, saving millions by 2030.
One of those red carpets is the gun-law change Maryville City Council talked about Friday.
Maryville City Attorney Melanie Davis gave council members a draft ordinance during their monthly work session Friday.
The new bit of code will exempt “certain activities undertaken in relation to the operation of a legally operating firearms manufacturer” from code that currently prohibits the “unlawful discharge of a firearm.”
Specifically, the code will make what would otherwise be considered “unauthorized” gun use lawful in Maryville for people employed by the gunmaker, specifically those testing firearms or participating in shooting tournaments on a gunmaker’s premises.
Davis said Friday the company plans to have a large (potentially 400 yards) outdoor, totally private shooting range at which it can test its products and host shooting tournaments. That’s why S&W officials wanted the code changed.
“They originally wanted things that were way too broad,” Davis told council members Friday, speaking of the conversations the city had with Smith & Wesson. “So we narrowed it, narrowed it, narrowed it, narrowed it so it applies only to their property.”
Of course, Davis added, new laws apply to all of Maryville, but there is — or will be — only one gun manufacturer in the city limits, come 2023 when Smith & Wesson CEO and President Mark Smith said employees would start moving to the area.
“Are there specific parameters for the events?” Council member Sarah Herron asked Davis.
“They’re basically company-sponsored events,” Davis said. “Yes. There are some parameters for those. You can’t go and have an event if you’re not Smith & Wesson. It’s only the manufacturer that can hold the events.”
“And I understand there is federal guidance,” City Manager Greg McClain said. Federal and state regulations are baked into Maryville’s current firearm laws as well.
“Would this necessitate a zoning change?” Council member Fred Metz asked Davis.
“It would not because this is considered an accessory use to an industrial use,” Davis said.
“And know, too, in the site plan review process, we’ll be looking at that, scrutinizing that greatly,” McClain said, noting the valley-like character of the Smith & Wesson site should provide “shielding” that will keep surrounding areas safe during gun-testing.
The code change — which involves the addition of a paragraph to the end of Municipal Code 11-603 — is set to come before council for a vote during December’s regular meeting.
The 170-year-old company is slowly but surely moving to Blount in a move it announced in late September, citing constricting gun laws in Massachusetts.
Though the headquarters and manufacturing facility will be built at Partnership Park North, company principals initially will set up headquarters at the former Ruby Tuesday building in downtown Maryville.
Leaders already are beginning to move to the area, Smith said.
