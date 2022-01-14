A Maryville-based manufacturing arm of a national cancer care company was sued for about $550,000 in three different contract breaches and has a federal lawsuit pending.
ProNova Solutions, 330 Pellissippi Place, is a subdivision of Provision Healthcare, whose mission is provide a full scope of healthcare solutions by proton therapy. ProNova is responsible for manufacturing and servicing materials for proton therapy, a type of radiation to treat cancer using high-energy beams.
The most recent judgment was filed on Jan. 4 in Blount County Chancery Court and orders that ProNova owes the plaintiff $233,990.48 plus interest. In May 2021, Proton Systems, LLC., a Florida company, sued ProNova, stating the manufacturer had 30 unpaid invoices. During 2019, the Maryville manufacturer had ordered various materials and services from Proton Systems but didn’t pay for all of them.
Plaintiff cited breach of contract and quantum meruit — the assumption that if materials are provided for a service and used to benefit the purchaser, the materials must be paid for — as reasons for the court to rule in their favor.
According the judgment, ProNova didn’t respond to the complaint within the required time frame, so the court automatically ruled against them.
Anther judgment against ProNova was filed on Nov. 18, 2021 and stated the manufacturer owed a company $201,078.51 plus interest.
Hi-Grade Welding & Manufacturing, an Illinois-based LLC, sued ProNova in July 2021 citing contract breach. The complaint filed in Blount County Circuit Court states Hi-Grade provided goods or services to ProNova that remained unpaid.
The judgement ordered ProNova to pay off their dues in monthly installments of $40,215.72 beginning on Dec. 15, 2021, and on or before the 15th for the four months following.
The third lawsuit came to a judgment on Sep. 8, 2021, and ordered ProNova to pay a corporation their dues of $111,307.50 plus the interest accrued before judgment, for a total of $114,585.73.
Keller Technology Corporation, based in New York, sued the manufacturer through Blount County Chancery Court on June 1, 2021. It states that ProNova ordered two machines, which were made to move or adjust a proton beam, for a total cost of $130,950.
ProNova paid a portion of the contract, $19,642.50, and received a portion of the product in return. Keller Technology sent the remainder of the product but never received the remaining payment of $111,307.50.
Keller Technology sent multiple requests for payment, the last one a demand letter on Feb. 17, 2021, before they sued ProNova.
The September judgment ordered ProNova to pay off their contract debt in full by Jan. 1, 2022.
The company did not respond to The Daily Times’ request for comment by press time on Friday.
Another lawsuit against ProNova was filed in the U.S. Eastern District Court in September 2020. Six investors claimed they were misled in their purchase of ownership shares in ProNova.
According to previous reporting from The Daily Times, ProNova’s company leadership induced the investors to put money toward “the growth potential of and potential commercialization strategy for ProNova Proton Therapy Centers,” as stated in the lawsuit.
The investors assumed their money would be invested into ProNova Proton Therapy Centers, but allege it wasn’t actually invested in the therapy centers. They’re requesting a return of their $775,000 investment and trial by jury.
Trial is set for Jan. 31, 2023, at 9 a.m. in Knoxville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.