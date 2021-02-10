The last day for Blount Countians to pay their 2020 property taxes without interest is Friday, Feb. 26.
Taxes can be paid at most local banks, the Blount County Trustee's Office at 347 Court St. and the Blount County Clerk's Office's satellite locations at 510 S. Calderwood St. and 197 Foothills Mall Drive. Payment at the County Clerk's offices must be made by check.
Blount Countians also can pay online at blountcountytrustee.com or by mail to the Trustee's Office. For a mailing address and more information, call the Blount County Trustee's Office at 865-273-5900.
