Blount County Trustee Scott Graves reported that as of Sept. 29, more than 11% of the county had paid property taxes — a figure identical to those collected by the end of September 2019 — despite the COVID-19 pandemic presenting unforeseen economic hardships.
Graves and Blount County Director of Budgets Randy Vineyard said the lack of change in property tax payments could indicate a better-than-predicted economic situation in Blount County.
“If those collection percentages to date are any indication, hopefully October will be similar,” Graves said.
An average of 70% of the county’s property tax is paid by the end of October, Graves said, because a 2% discount is applied to all payments. November payments receive a 1% discount.
“Blount County offers a 2 percent discount for payment by the end of October of the tax year, and a 1 percent discount for payment during the month of November of the tax year. The discounts are already reflected on the tax notices, and they are not available after those specified time frames,” states the county’s website, blounttn.org.
Said Vineyard: “Traditionally, we’ve collected upwards of about 81% or 82% of our property taxes by November. The key thing is watching what happens in October and watching what happens in November, and that’ll give us a pretty good barometer of what to expect.”
The last day to pay property taxes for fiscal 2020 is Feb. 28, 2021.
Having property tax data helps the county gauge where its residents are financially, Vineyard said.
“We have to keep in mind that roughly half of all of our revenue is property tax based, so the important thing is ultimately what is the economic condition of our taxpayers? And an indicator to me would be do we see property tax collections coming in at the same level as they have over the past few years,” Vineyard said.
He added that seeing a decline of people paying their property taxes by the end of November could show underlying economic issues.
“If people have unstable employment or are unemployed or are underemployed, they may not be able to make their mortgage payments on time, and most of those mortgage payments have contributions to the escrow account to pay for taxes and insurance,” Vineyard said.
Approximately 20% of Blount County’s property taxes is paid by mortgage companies on behalf of the property owners. The most common way for people to pay their property taxes is in a lump sum by check, Graves said, adding that mail has been the most popular payment method in recent years.
Payments can be made by mail to Blount County Trustee, 347 Court St., Maryville 37804; online at blountcountytrustee.com or in-person at the following banks: BB&T, CBBC, First Century, First Tennessee, Home Federal, Renasant, Simmons Bank, SmartBank, TNBank, U.S. Bank and United Community Bank. Payments also can be made at the trustee’s office in the Blount County Courthouse, 327 Court St. in Maryville.
Blount Countians can pay their property taxes at the county clerk’s office locations at 197 Foothills Drive, Maryville, and 510 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa. Payments at those locations must be made by check only.
Payers must have their tax notices when making in-person payments.
For more information, contact the Blount County Trustee’s Office at 865-273-5900.
