Blount Countians now may pay their 2020 property taxes.
Payments can be made by mail to Blount County Trustee, 347 Court St., Maryville 37804; online at blountcountytrustee.com or in-person at the following banks: BB&T, CBBC, First Century, First Tennessee, Home Federal, Renasant, Simmons Bank, SmartBank, TNBank, U.S. Bank and United Community Bank. Payments also can be made at the trustee’s office in the Blount County Courthouse, 327 Court St. in Maryville.
Customers can pay their property taxes at the the county clerk's office locations at 197 Foothills Drive, Maryville, and 510 S. Calderwood Street, Alcoa. Payments at those locations can be made by check only.
All customers must have their tax notices when making in-person payments.
Blount County offers a 2% discount on October payments and a 1% discount on November payments. Discounts are reflected on invoices.
For more information, contact the Blount County Trustee’s Office at 865-273-5900.
