Alcoa’s future is full of changes and needs in almost every department, according to leaders who presented Friday during the city government’s first public budget meeting in more than a year.
The budget workshop featured department reports in which leaders described a complex though quickly evolving fiscal landscape.
Proposed at more than $160 million, the fiscal 2022 budget encompasses both progress and recuperation. COVID-19 took an expected toll on Alcoa, but according to City Manager Mark Johnson’s report on fiscal 2021, there also were some expensive anomalies.
Outstanding among these was a sales tax refund that cost the city $563,715, according to Johnson’s presentation.
He said the city couldn’t legally disclose what company collected this refund, but acknowledged it was disappointing.
This combined with internet sales tax losses of $450,000, property tax losses of $606,762 due to changing assessment values and other difficult-to-measure COVID retail losses painted a rough fiscal 2021 picture for Alcoa.
But there was good news, too.
American Rescue Plan Act money totaling more than $2.6 million will hit city coffers soon along with a Tennessee local government grant of more than $124,000.
Building permit fees are up because of new apartment construction and the recently announced Amazon warehouse on the former Pine Lake Golf Course, where the 1-million-square-foot structure is quickly coming together.
Internet sales taxes may rebound in the coming years, Johnson said, and new restaurants opened their doors in the past few months.
All departments were under budget for fiscal 2021, he reported, and the city has an exciting future of residential and commercial change ahead.
But for the moment, some of that change may rely on proposed bond issuance (borrowing) in fiscal 2022. These include $15 million for Phase 1 of the long-awaited Alcoa Intermediate School expansion, $1.5 million for replacing two Alcoa Fire Department trucks and $350,000 for tennis court repairs at Springbrook.
Despite all this, the city is not raising taxes, though departments are having to tighten belts momentarily.
Alcoa continues to face employment needs in most departments and is still strategizing ways to offer competitive pay.
Human Resources Manager Melissa Thompson noted in her presentation that a total 41 city employees are either currently eligible for retirement or will be come December 2021. A compensation study completed in 2019 led to some entry-level pay increases in 2020, but leaders want more.
They’re proposing raises for firefighters and police officers first and professional staff soon after. Recruitment efforts and new payroll software also are top priorities, Thompson said.
Johnson said in an interview after the workshop he was positive about the future and specifically has an eye on a “paradigm change in the younger generation” and how that may affect Alcoa’s residential growth and, therefore, its tax base.
He noted Alcoa often finds itself in a tight spot when it comes to residential growth. “Even though there’s a lot of vacant land around Alcoa, it’s not available for development,” he noted, adding a significant portion of property is owned by airport entities, Arconic Inc. or the University of Tennessee.
That’s why the city is not burgeoning with new home development right now and often looks to commercial and industrial resources to shape revenue progress.
Johnson spoke to some of the borrowing Alcoa may have to pursue in fiscal 2022 to keep up with necessary projects, noting the pay-off process is spread through generations. “That’s the whole intent,” he said. “It not like going out and charging a new car to your credit card. It’s one of the tools we have. (Bonds) are tax exempt for the most part. You’re encouraged to buy municipal bonds.”
He explained the city is dedicated to assessing its future assets and how they match up to the current debt service plan.
Pointing specifically to Amazon’s advent in Alcoa, Johnson said it’s helpful to have confidence in tax-generating entities that won’t go away any time soon. “We’re in pretty good shape,” he said.
The fiscal 2022 budget will come to the City Commission for first and second readings before it takes effect on July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.