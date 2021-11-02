At least one Blount County commissioner wants to link school funding to efforts to curb opioid abuse.
During an Education Committee meeting Tuesday, Nov. 2, Commissioner Dodd Crowe proposed a resolution that would request or challenge the county to raise education funding to the state average and/or provide funding to combat opioid addiction.
Crowe referred to recent and expected future debate among commissioners over building a transition center for addiction treatment in introducing the resolution that says “science has proven (that) the cheapest and most successful tool in addiction prevention is education.”
If Blount County is going to spend money on a transition center, it should spend money in the schools to prevent drug abuse, Crowe suggested.
In the most recent year for which data is available, 2019-20, Blount County Schools came closer than ever to the state’s average spending, BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan said in response to a question during the meeting.
One possible reason for closing the gap may be declining enrollment in the district.
1 mile, $1,000
According to the Tennessee Department of Education, BCS spent $57 fewer than the state average that year. BCS also spent $1,901 fewer per student than Alcoa City Schools and $1,068 fewer than Maryville City Schools, according to the state.
County Commissioner Robbie Bennett, an assistant principal and athletic director at Heritage High School, told fellow committee members, “I live a mile away from the city of Maryville line, and 13 years times a thousand is $13,000 more. Why (does) a kid that lives 1 mile away from me gets $13,000 more toward their education than my kids?”
“More power to Maryville and Alcoa, that’s awesome, but we need to be close,” he said, noting the impact of city taxes.
“I’m not asking for Maryville; I’m not asking for Alcoa,” Crowe said. “I’m asking for the state average.”
He said the city systems are borrowing money through the county at a low interest rate while the county schools funding is below average.
“We need to think about funding education before we turn into bankers,” Crowe said.
Committee Chair Dawn Reagan, a BCS teacher, pointed to the most recent results on state testing and highlights in achievement and growth that BCS Director Rob Britt presented earlier in the meeting, and said, “What a bang for a buck that county taxpayers are getting.”
Low bar
School board member Vandy Kemp and others noted that with Tennessee’s low ranking in school funding, meeting the state average is a low goal.
An analysis of school funding released last week by the Education Law Center gave Tennessee a grade of F, ranking it 44th among the states and District of Columbia. It’s “cost-adjusted” formula estimates per-pupil revenue at $11,139 in Tennessee, compared with a national average of $15,144.
County Commissioner Mike Akard asked during the committee meeting about current drug abuse prevention training in the schools.
After the meeting, Jennifer Moore, supervisor of grades 6-12 instruction, told The Daily Times that state education standards address substance abuse prevention under lifetime wellness classes, which are a graduation requirement.
Blount County’s middle schools highlight drug abuse and prevention when they observe Red Ribbon Week.
School counselors also work with students on drug abuse prevention, including counselors in elementary schools who teach classes in addition to providing direct student services. “These are age-appropriate and focused on prevention,” she noted in replying to the newspaper.
During the meeting, Bennett said he’d also like to see BCS implement drug testing for student athletes and others involved in extracurricular activities or driving to school, as Alcoa and Maryville have. He noted random drug testing gives students an excuse to say no to drugs when offered.
By unanimous voice vote, the committee postponed action on the resolution until its Nov. 30 meeting. County Commissioner Joe McCulley proposed the delay to allow time to study how much it would cost to raise BCS funding to the state average.
Even if the resolution doesn’t pass, Crowe said, the debate is valuable. “This is a discussion that needs to take place.”
