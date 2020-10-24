An electric scooter company has proposed bringing its business to Maryville, city government staff announced in a Friday workshop, garnering a response from council that wasn’t optimistic.
City Manager Greg McClain told gathered council members during their Friday work session that e-scooter company Bird had expressed interest in setting up shop in the city.
Council members weren’t immediately thrilled about the idea.
“When talking to staff about it, we’re not real interested in providing or promoting that to come here,” McClain said during the meeting, citing the number of lawsuits nationwide associated with e-scooters and the injuries people often sustain from riding them.
In an interview after the meeting, he spoke from an eyewitness perspective, explaining how he recently watched from a Nashville hotel window a woman fall moments after she boarded an e-scooter.
Not every leader was completely opposed, however.
“I would like to hear from whatever company is interested in coming,” Councilman Andy White told McClain. “What are they proposing? How do these things work?”
He noted e-scooter use varied from big city to big city.
“What method do they have for cleaning these up?” Councilman Fred Metz put to other leaders, adding, “I know in Memphis and Nashville it’s just awful.”
Bird did not respond by presstime to an email seeking comment.
Mayor Tom Taylor explained electric scooter companies pay people around $5 a scooter to fetch them from various locations and make sure they’re charged. “They just lay all over the place,” he added, noting he didn’t think Maryville currently had the population density to support this kind of transportation option.
“From staff’s perspective, we didn’t want to go and spend a lot of time on this if you guys weren’t interested,” McClain told council members. “It sounds like you may want us to do a little investigation.”
Assistant City Manager Roger Campbell noted Maryville College could be the initial target customer base for the scooter companies.
Public Works Director Angie Luckie noted council didn’t have to take any action to ban scooters on public facilities. But she noted clarity in local code was important, too.
“We’re OK not doing anything, but we’re not being very clear,” she said.
“If we don’t embrace this, it behooves us to let that be known,” McClain agreed.
According to reporting from technology news website The Verge, the Bird e-scooter company suddenly laid off more than 400 in March people citing COVID-19 struggles.
It also has faced a variety of lawsuits over safety issues since it started putting the small vehicles on big city streets in 2017.
Knoxville welcomed e-scooters — Zagster, VeoRidein and now Link brand — in early 2019 and has seen several changes in availability and health regulation since the virus’ onset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.