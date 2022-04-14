About 400 people showed up at Prospect Elementary School on Tuesday night, April 12, to celebrate its first 10 years.
The "Dynamite Decade" event included a scavenger hunt, trivia contest, pizza, community art project, free-throw contest, second grade singing performance, coloring contest, and remarks from Blount County Commissioner Ron French.
The school has a tradition of an annual motivational video from teachers before state testing begins, an this year's “Prospect is Dynamite!” video was released during the celebration.
Current and former students and their families were able to see student work samples, teacher reflections, yearbooks, a list of accomplishments, messages from the four principals, trophies and awards from Prospect's first decade.
